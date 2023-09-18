Country Bank Grants $10,000 to Massachusetts Farm Resiliency Fund

WARE — Country Bank announced its support of the Massachusetts Farm Resiliency Fund with a $10,000 donation.

Gov. Maura Healey and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll, in partnership with the community and the United Way of Central Massachusetts (UWCM), established the fund to respond to the recent storm impact in Western and Central Mass. This initiative aims to provide assistance to farms affected by the recent flooding and heavy rains that impacted an estimated 2,700 acres, across 100 farms, resulting in $15 million in losses.

“The relief provided by the farm fund is going to be life-changing for so many Massachusetts farmers,” Healey said. “The lieutenant governor and I spent time over the last several weeks traveling around the state to visit with farmers that have been affected so severely by these rains. We saw the damage, and we know how much of their livelihoods are at stake. That’s why I’m thankful to all of the organizations and foundations who have donated to the fund. It’s because of their support that Massachusetts farmers will be able to start fresh for the new season.”

Tim Garvin, president and CEO of the United Way of Central Massachusetts, added that “our goal with the fund is to support farmers and communities by raising and distributing funds with urgency, as they are facing challenges right now. We are so grateful to Country Bank for immediately stepping up and joining us to address the losses for farms, food pantries, and the rural communities who rely on a vibrant agricultural economy.”