Country Bank Names Patrick O’Hara, Vice President, Commercial Lending Officer

WARE — Country Bank, a full-service financial institution serving Central and Western Massachusetts, announced that Patrick O’Hara has joined its Commercial Lending Division in Worcester.

A 17-year industry veteran with immersive client engagement, O’Hara will architect and deliver strategies to support growth in the commercial banking portfolio. O’Hara has held several positions in commercial lending and business development with SunTrust Bank, Bank of America, Santander Bank, and, most recently, Citizens Bank covering the Worcester and MetroWest Boston markets before joining Country Bank.

In his new role, he will serve Central and Eastern Mass. to support businesses throughout the region.

“Welcoming Patrick to the Business Lending Team at Country Bank is very exciting for us; he has an extensive background working with business owners to develop business plans, financing strategies, and, in the process, building long-term partnerships,” said Tom Wolcott, first senior vice president, Commercial Lending. “These partnerships define Country Bank, and Patrick is a valuable addition to our team and exemplifies our iSTEP Corporate Values of Integrity, Service, Teamwork, Excellence, and Prosperity. We are pleased that he has chosen Country Bank to be his employer of choice.”

O’Hara holds a bachelor of Arts degree from Providence College, he is accredited in Commercial Credit from Omega Performance, and has received multiple top performer and excellence awards throughout his career. He is also an avid supporter of St. Vincent De Paul and New Horizons, which supports veteran’s issues and mental health.

“I’m extremely excited to join a bank with such an impressive history of helping businesses grow and thrive in our region,” said O’Hara. “Country Bank is one of the most well-capitalized banks in the market, with a tremendous reputation for integrity and service to the community. I look forward to contributing to our continued growth and success across central and eastern Massachusetts, and beyond.”