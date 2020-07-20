Country Bank Recognizes Community Heroes

WARE — Country Bank announced several grant recipients associated with its Community Heroes campaign, an effort to recognize exceptional acts of service by local individuals in the region and the continued fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

After seeing the significant efforts local community members were making to help others through these challenging times, Country Bank vowed to ensure their heroics didn’t go unrecognized and created a campaign to honor them.

As part of the campaign, more than 200 heroes were nominated through an online submission process explaining why they should be chosen. A new hero was selected each week and awarded a $250 gift card to the local business of their choice. In addition, a donation to a COVID-19 relief organizations was made in their name.

“This campaign aims to commemorate local heroes while also supporting local businesses and COVID-related relief services,” said Paul Scully, president and CEO of Country Bank. “As a longtime part of the community, we consider it our duty to stand by and be of support to our neighbors in times of need.”

The chosen Community Heroes include Noelle Grace Efantis, registered nurse at Baystate Wing Hospital; Michelle and Jay Demore of Demore’s Automotive Center; Paula Perrier, director of Child Development Services at the YMCA Tri-Community Child Development Center; Benjamin Mead, operations manager of Environmental Services at St. Francis Hospital; Alan Tracy, Pioneer Valley USO director at Westover Air Reserve Base; and the directors and transit care specialist at Beers & Story Funeral Home of Palmer.

Country Bank continues to be one of the many businesses supporting its communities throughout the pandemic. The bank has made $450,000 in donations to local COVID-19 relief efforts and continues to look for ways to give back in a meaningful way during these challenging times.