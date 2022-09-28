Court Dockets

The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.

HAMPDEN SUPERIOR COURT

Stephen R. Etkin v. Cristina P. Carrier, Christina P. Carrier PC, Dennis Desmarais, Law Office of Dennis F. Desmarais, and Ford Quinn & Desmarais, LLC

Allegation: Professional negligence and malpractice, breach of contract, breach of implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, intentional misrepresentation, breach of fiduciary duty, vicarious liability: $364,800

Filed: 9/1/22

Brendan Hughes, personal representative of the estate of Olivia Hughes v. Patricia Bailey-Sarnelli, MD; Kathleen Barker, MD; Audrey Psaltis, CNM; Josephine Lamb, RN of Baystate Medical Center

Allegation: Medical malpractice leading to wrongful death: $50,000+

Filed: 9/7/22

Direct Energy Business LLC v. Bard College at Simon’s Rock and KeyBank

Allegation: Breach of contract, unjust enrichment, money owed for goods sold and delivered: $131,400.70

Filed: 9/8/22

28 Appleton MA LLC v. Massachusetts Cannabis Networking Club Inc.

Allegation: Defendant maintained possession after service of notice to quit for nonpayment of rent: $46,670.51

Filed: 9/8/22

HAMPSHIRE DISTRICT COURT

David Banta–Garcia v. 42 North Capital LLC

Allegation: Unjust enrichment, unfair and deceptive acts and practices: $1,000+

Filed: 6/29/22

Computer Works v. Convergent Commercial Inc.

Allegation: Gross negligence, slander, defamation: $5,000

Filed: 7/21/22