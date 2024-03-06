Dietz & Company Architects Welcomes Michelle Muro

SPRINGFIELD — Dietz & Company Architects Inc. announced the addition of Michelle Muro, AIA to its staff in the role of senior architect in the Cambridge office. She holds a bachelor of architecture degree from Montana State University and is a licensed architect in Massachusetts, Vermont, New Jersey, and Kansas. She brings more than 26 years of experience to Dietz & Company, having worked for firms in Massachusetts and Colorado.

Muro has worked on a variety of projects in the industrial, multi-family, commercial, retail, and sports-entertainment sectors. She has expertise in code compliance and accessibility and specializes in project management and construction administration. As such, she will be managing the construction process at the Walkling Court senior-housing development project in Medford.