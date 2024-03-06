Freedom Credit Union Accepting Donations in Support of Griffin’s Friends

SPRINGFIELD — Freedom Credit Union is collecting cash donations through March 30 at its branches throughout Western Mass. to benefit Griffin’s Friends, a volunteer-led group dedicated to providing relief and support to children with cancer and their families.

“This is a cause we support annually because it is near and dear to the hearts of our members and staff,” Freedom Credit Union President Glenn Welch said. “Griffin’s Friends is committed to helping ease the hardships of children in treatment for cancer and the families who love and support them.”

All funds raised throughout the March Month of Giving campaign will benefit the Griffin’s Friends Children’s Cancer Fund at Baystate Health Foundation Inc. Established in 1994, Griffin’s Friends is named for Griffin Kelleher, who passed away from cancer when he was 14 months old. This fund is his legacy, supporting children in treatment for cancer and their families by providing small acts of kindness. Examples include trips to stage performances and sporting events; in-hospital and outpatient entertainment; massage therapy; and activities such as art, computers, and games.

“We encourage our employees, members, and community to donate to this worthy cause at any Freedom branch this month,” Welch said. “Together, we can help ease the all-consuming burden of a child’s cancer diagnosis for local families by providing them with moments of comfort and happiness.”