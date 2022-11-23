Doing Business as Certifiicates

Top Banner

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the months of October and November 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

AGAWAM

Nutrition First
333 Walnut St. Ext.
Michelle Fairman

Ryder Transportation Services
233 Main St.
Ryder Transportation Services

Structural Concepts
21 Barney St.
Frank Rondoletto

AMHERST

4D4S Strategic Services
43 Pondview Dr.
Mathew Jacobs

Amherst Red Barn Music School & Festival Inc.
409 Main St., #19
Kevin Collins

Larutan Studio
287 Potwine Lane
Gwendolyn Noulman

Mosquito Joe of Amherst-Charlton
731 South East St.
Lynn Hatch, Bright & Clear Enterprises LLC

Sun Rising Reiki
150 Fearing St., #23
Suzi Timmerman

The Trading Post Amherst
460 West St.
Colleen Senecal

CHICOPEE

Ashley Cox LTP
267 Chicopee St., Apt. 8
Ashley Cox

Attix Comics
19 Magnolia Ter.
Ryan Blackburn

Dragonfly Lawn & Landscape
267 Beauchamp Ter.
Michael Maske

Eric Anderson Electrician
28 Mary St.
Eric Anderson

Giorgia’s Magic
381 Springfield St.
Giorgia Nicolini

Luxe Balloons and Design
18 Roberts Pond Lane
Ashley Earl

Paper City Art Kids
24 Wells Ave.
Natasha Colón Ortiz

Top Tier Exterior Experts
661 Montgomery St.
David Diaz

ENFIELD

2 Food Dudes
43 Kalish Ave.
Jeffrey Parrott

Stand Out Nutrition
247 Hazard Ave.
Michelle Fairman

Trax Training & Fitness
585 Hazard Ave., Unit 14
Vincent Cardaropoli, Stephen Capezzone

GREENFIELD

Andy’s & the Oak Shoppe
352 Deerfield St.
Elizabeth Moore, Easton Finn Moore Inc.

Annaleah Moon Studios
207 Hope St., Apt 1
Annaleah Gregoire

Anne Taylor Photography
19 Linden Ave.
Anne Taylor

Annette Fortier, LICSW
55 Federal St.
Annette Fortier

Bristle & Berry Botanicals
30 Stetson Dr.
Shawnna Gannon

Homespun by Andy’s
352 Deerfield St.
Elizabeth Moore, Easton Finn Moore Inc.

Illumai
62 Barton Road
Daniel Goepp

Maniatty Real Estate
92 Federal St.
George Maniatty

Precision Driving School
91 Main St.
Mark Eaton, Leisha Eaton

Scott Keldun
101 Norwood St.
Scott Dunasky

Teppo Consulting & Practical Services
32 West St.
Ene-Liis Teppo

Valley Contracting Services Unlimited
29 Mill St.
Gerry Mondov Jr.

LUDLOW

EZ Shop
546A Center St.
Tum LLC

MONSON

Hair It Is
69 East Hill Road
Kimberly Kelley

Matt’s Wildlife Solutions
101 Wales Road
Matthew Cranham

Savage Investigations
27 Margaret St.
Alison Whitehill

Weeks Financial Services
7 Fenton Road
Donna Weeks

Wood Haven Farm Services
92 Bogan Road
Mark Brothers

PALMER

Bechard Farm
149 St. John St.
Donald Berchard

Computer Training of America Inc.
1448 North Main St,
Thomas Gingras

DC Construction
6 Deborah St.
Damian Cieszkowski

JCS Custom Carpentry
132 Jim Ash Road
Jay Shuttle

Quabbin Valley Eye Care
1448 North Main St.
Rebecca Maurer

SOUTH HADLEY

Baystate Bobcats
357 East St.
Binghamton Jr. Senators LLC

Brandon Adams Lawn Care
36 Summit St.
Brandon Adams

CR Auto Repair
55A School St.
Carlos Repair

Diamond Services
110 Mosier St.
Diamond Tools & Equipment Inc.

Edward Jones
79 Lyman St., Suite C
Edward D. Jones & Co. LP

Egg & I Luncheonette
489 Newton St.
Simardco Inc.

Eldred Home Improvement & Eldred Property Management
21 Lamb St.
Eldred Enterprises LLC

Family Pizza of South Hadley
334 Newton St.
Family Pizza of South Hadley

HVAC Contractor
25 Kimberly Dr.
Child’s and Sons Select Services

Mandarin Gourmet
481 Newton St.
Wongs Northeast Inc.

North Sycamore Knolls Bed and Breakfast
17 North Sycamore Knolls
Selene Weber

Signature Scissors Graphics
50 Lamb St.
Jamie Battle, Latoya Booker

Wagga Tail Boutique
327 River Road
Bonnie Gauthier

WESTFIELD

Caylin’s Decently Clean Services
81 Mountain View St.
Caylin Stone

Chipotle Mexican Grill #4011
465 East Main St.
Chipotle Mexican Grill of Colorado LLC

Chocolate Covered by Ivette
15 Casimir St.
Nilka Ortiz

Cruz and Sons Hardwood Flooring LLC
44 Noble Ave.
Josue Cruz

Dizz’s Garage
27 Summit Dr.
Shawn Disley

Fitzgerald Painting
812 North Road
Colin Fitzgerald

Hellhound Customs + Fabrication
50 Pleasant St.
Charles Asher

John’s Repair Services
60 Meadow St.
John Provost

JP Auto Repair
247 Elm St.
Jorge Perez

Love 4 Paws
12 Pleasant St.
Marianne Theodorakis

Perfect Care Inc.
26 Hampden St., #2R
Kevin Allen

A Sophisticated Boutique
261 East Main St., #7
Melissa Tessier

Spectacular Tech
30B Elm St.
Joseph Lafleur

Visai Bounphasayonh
88 Notre Dame St.
4 Auto Detailing LLC

Western Superior Trucking
12 Woodmont St.
Christian Ramirez

WILBRAHAM

Bailey’s Indulgences
17 Eastwood Dr.
Laura Shea, John Shea

Bread and Me
10 Severyn St.
Mila Taneiko

Mary Erlandson McGrath
21 Oakland St.
Mary McGrath

Milestone Partners Funeral Services of Massachusetts
2551 Boston Road
Michael Martel, Wilbraham Funeral Home

