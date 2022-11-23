Doing Business as Certifiicates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the months of October and November 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

AGAWAM

Nutrition First

333 Walnut St. Ext.

Michelle Fairman

Ryder Transportation Services

233 Main St.

Ryder Transportation Services

Structural Concepts

21 Barney St.

Frank Rondoletto

AMHERST

4D4S Strategic Services

43 Pondview Dr.

Mathew Jacobs

Amherst Red Barn Music School & Festival Inc.

409 Main St., #19

Kevin Collins

Larutan Studio

287 Potwine Lane

Gwendolyn Noulman

Mosquito Joe of Amherst-Charlton

731 South East St.

Lynn Hatch, Bright & Clear Enterprises LLC

Sun Rising Reiki

150 Fearing St., #23

Suzi Timmerman

The Trading Post Amherst

460 West St.

Colleen Senecal

CHICOPEE

Ashley Cox LTP

267 Chicopee St., Apt. 8

Ashley Cox

Attix Comics

19 Magnolia Ter.

Ryan Blackburn

Dragonfly Lawn & Landscape

267 Beauchamp Ter.

Michael Maske

Eric Anderson Electrician

28 Mary St.

Eric Anderson

Giorgia’s Magic

381 Springfield St.

Giorgia Nicolini

Luxe Balloons and Design

18 Roberts Pond Lane

Ashley Earl

Paper City Art Kids

24 Wells Ave.

Natasha Colón Ortiz

Top Tier Exterior Experts

661 Montgomery St.

David Diaz

ENFIELD

2 Food Dudes

43 Kalish Ave.

Jeffrey Parrott

Stand Out Nutrition

247 Hazard Ave.

Michelle Fairman

Trax Training & Fitness

585 Hazard Ave., Unit 14

Vincent Cardaropoli, Stephen Capezzone

GREENFIELD

Andy’s & the Oak Shoppe

352 Deerfield St.

Elizabeth Moore, Easton Finn Moore Inc.

Annaleah Moon Studios

207 Hope St., Apt 1

Annaleah Gregoire

Anne Taylor Photography

19 Linden Ave.

Anne Taylor

Annette Fortier, LICSW

55 Federal St.

Annette Fortier

Bristle & Berry Botanicals

30 Stetson Dr.

Shawnna Gannon

Homespun by Andy’s

352 Deerfield St.

Elizabeth Moore, Easton Finn Moore Inc.

Illumai

62 Barton Road

Daniel Goepp

Maniatty Real Estate

92 Federal St.

George Maniatty

Precision Driving School

91 Main St.

Mark Eaton, Leisha Eaton

Scott Keldun

101 Norwood St.

Scott Dunasky

Teppo Consulting & Practical Services

32 West St.

Ene-Liis Teppo

Valley Contracting Services Unlimited

29 Mill St.

Gerry Mondov Jr.

LUDLOW

EZ Shop

546A Center St.

Tum LLC

MONSON

Hair It Is

69 East Hill Road

Kimberly Kelley

Matt’s Wildlife Solutions

101 Wales Road

Matthew Cranham

Savage Investigations

27 Margaret St.

Alison Whitehill

Weeks Financial Services

7 Fenton Road

Donna Weeks

Wood Haven Farm Services

92 Bogan Road

Mark Brothers

PALMER

Bechard Farm

149 St. John St.

Donald Berchard

Computer Training of America Inc.

1448 North Main St,

Thomas Gingras

DC Construction

6 Deborah St.

Damian Cieszkowski

JCS Custom Carpentry

132 Jim Ash Road

Jay Shuttle

Quabbin Valley Eye Care

1448 North Main St.

Rebecca Maurer

SOUTH HADLEY

Baystate Bobcats

357 East St.

Binghamton Jr. Senators LLC

Brandon Adams Lawn Care

36 Summit St.

Brandon Adams

CR Auto Repair

55A School St.

Carlos Repair

Diamond Services

110 Mosier St.

Diamond Tools & Equipment Inc.

Edward Jones

79 Lyman St., Suite C

Edward D. Jones & Co. LP

Egg & I Luncheonette

489 Newton St.

Simardco Inc.

Eldred Home Improvement & Eldred Property Management

21 Lamb St.

Eldred Enterprises LLC

Family Pizza of South Hadley

334 Newton St.

Family Pizza of South Hadley

HVAC Contractor

25 Kimberly Dr.

Child’s and Sons Select Services

Mandarin Gourmet

481 Newton St.

Wongs Northeast Inc.

North Sycamore Knolls Bed and Breakfast

17 North Sycamore Knolls

Selene Weber

Signature Scissors Graphics

50 Lamb St.

Jamie Battle, Latoya Booker

Wagga Tail Boutique

327 River Road

Bonnie Gauthier

WESTFIELD

Caylin’s Decently Clean Services

81 Mountain View St.

Caylin Stone

Chipotle Mexican Grill #4011

465 East Main St.

Chipotle Mexican Grill of Colorado LLC

Chocolate Covered by Ivette

15 Casimir St.

Nilka Ortiz

Cruz and Sons Hardwood Flooring LLC

44 Noble Ave.

Josue Cruz

Dizz’s Garage

27 Summit Dr.

Shawn Disley

Fitzgerald Painting

812 North Road

Colin Fitzgerald

Hellhound Customs + Fabrication

50 Pleasant St.

Charles Asher

John’s Repair Services

60 Meadow St.

John Provost

JP Auto Repair

247 Elm St.

Jorge Perez

Love 4 Paws

12 Pleasant St.

Marianne Theodorakis

Perfect Care Inc.

26 Hampden St., #2R

Kevin Allen

A Sophisticated Boutique

261 East Main St., #7

Melissa Tessier

Spectacular Tech

30B Elm St.

Joseph Lafleur

Visai Bounphasayonh

88 Notre Dame St.

4 Auto Detailing LLC

Western Superior Trucking

12 Woodmont St.

Christian Ramirez

WILBRAHAM

Bailey’s Indulgences

17 Eastwood Dr.

Laura Shea, John Shea

Bread and Me

10 Severyn St.

Mila Taneiko

Mary Erlandson McGrath

21 Oakland St.

Mary McGrath

Milestone Partners Funeral Services of Massachusetts

2551 Boston Road

Michael Martel, Wilbraham Funeral Home