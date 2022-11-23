Doing Business as Certifiicates
The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the months of October and November 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
AGAWAM
Nutrition First
333 Walnut St. Ext.
Michelle Fairman
Ryder Transportation Services
233 Main St.
Ryder Transportation Services
Structural Concepts
21 Barney St.
Frank Rondoletto
AMHERST
4D4S Strategic Services
43 Pondview Dr.
Mathew Jacobs
Amherst Red Barn Music School & Festival Inc.
409 Main St., #19
Kevin Collins
Larutan Studio
287 Potwine Lane
Gwendolyn Noulman
Mosquito Joe of Amherst-Charlton
731 South East St.
Lynn Hatch, Bright & Clear Enterprises LLC
Sun Rising Reiki
150 Fearing St., #23
Suzi Timmerman
The Trading Post Amherst
460 West St.
Colleen Senecal
CHICOPEE
Ashley Cox LTP
267 Chicopee St., Apt. 8
Ashley Cox
Attix Comics
19 Magnolia Ter.
Ryan Blackburn
Dragonfly Lawn & Landscape
267 Beauchamp Ter.
Michael Maske
Eric Anderson Electrician
28 Mary St.
Eric Anderson
Giorgia’s Magic
381 Springfield St.
Giorgia Nicolini
Luxe Balloons and Design
18 Roberts Pond Lane
Ashley Earl
Paper City Art Kids
24 Wells Ave.
Natasha Colón Ortiz
Top Tier Exterior Experts
661 Montgomery St.
David Diaz
ENFIELD
2 Food Dudes
43 Kalish Ave.
Jeffrey Parrott
Stand Out Nutrition
247 Hazard Ave.
Michelle Fairman
Trax Training & Fitness
585 Hazard Ave., Unit 14
Vincent Cardaropoli, Stephen Capezzone
GREENFIELD
Andy’s & the Oak Shoppe
352 Deerfield St.
Elizabeth Moore, Easton Finn Moore Inc.
Annaleah Moon Studios
207 Hope St., Apt 1
Annaleah Gregoire
Anne Taylor Photography
19 Linden Ave.
Anne Taylor
Annette Fortier, LICSW
55 Federal St.
Annette Fortier
Bristle & Berry Botanicals
30 Stetson Dr.
Shawnna Gannon
Homespun by Andy’s
352 Deerfield St.
Elizabeth Moore, Easton Finn Moore Inc.
Illumai
62 Barton Road
Daniel Goepp
Maniatty Real Estate
92 Federal St.
George Maniatty
Precision Driving School
91 Main St.
Mark Eaton, Leisha Eaton
Scott Keldun
101 Norwood St.
Scott Dunasky
Teppo Consulting & Practical Services
32 West St.
Ene-Liis Teppo
Valley Contracting Services Unlimited
29 Mill St.
Gerry Mondov Jr.
LUDLOW
EZ Shop
546A Center St.
Tum LLC
MONSON
Hair It Is
69 East Hill Road
Kimberly Kelley
Matt’s Wildlife Solutions
101 Wales Road
Matthew Cranham
Savage Investigations
27 Margaret St.
Alison Whitehill
Weeks Financial Services
7 Fenton Road
Donna Weeks
Wood Haven Farm Services
92 Bogan Road
Mark Brothers
PALMER
Bechard Farm
149 St. John St.
Donald Berchard
Computer Training of America Inc.
1448 North Main St,
Thomas Gingras
DC Construction
6 Deborah St.
Damian Cieszkowski
JCS Custom Carpentry
132 Jim Ash Road
Jay Shuttle
Quabbin Valley Eye Care
1448 North Main St.
Rebecca Maurer
SOUTH HADLEY
Baystate Bobcats
357 East St.
Binghamton Jr. Senators LLC
Brandon Adams Lawn Care
36 Summit St.
Brandon Adams
CR Auto Repair
55A School St.
Carlos Repair
Diamond Services
110 Mosier St.
Diamond Tools & Equipment Inc.
Edward Jones
79 Lyman St., Suite C
Edward D. Jones & Co. LP
Egg & I Luncheonette
489 Newton St.
Simardco Inc.
Eldred Home Improvement & Eldred Property Management
21 Lamb St.
Eldred Enterprises LLC
Family Pizza of South Hadley
334 Newton St.
Family Pizza of South Hadley
HVAC Contractor
25 Kimberly Dr.
Child’s and Sons Select Services
Mandarin Gourmet
481 Newton St.
Wongs Northeast Inc.
North Sycamore Knolls Bed and Breakfast
17 North Sycamore Knolls
Selene Weber
Signature Scissors Graphics
50 Lamb St.
Jamie Battle, Latoya Booker
Wagga Tail Boutique
327 River Road
Bonnie Gauthier
WESTFIELD
Caylin’s Decently Clean Services
81 Mountain View St.
Caylin Stone
Chipotle Mexican Grill #4011
465 East Main St.
Chipotle Mexican Grill of Colorado LLC
Chocolate Covered by Ivette
15 Casimir St.
Nilka Ortiz
Cruz and Sons Hardwood Flooring LLC
44 Noble Ave.
Josue Cruz
Dizz’s Garage
27 Summit Dr.
Shawn Disley
Fitzgerald Painting
812 North Road
Colin Fitzgerald
Hellhound Customs + Fabrication
50 Pleasant St.
Charles Asher
John’s Repair Services
60 Meadow St.
John Provost
JP Auto Repair
247 Elm St.
Jorge Perez
Love 4 Paws
12 Pleasant St.
Marianne Theodorakis
Perfect Care Inc.
26 Hampden St., #2R
Kevin Allen
A Sophisticated Boutique
261 East Main St., #7
Melissa Tessier
Spectacular Tech
30B Elm St.
Joseph Lafleur
Visai Bounphasayonh
88 Notre Dame St.
4 Auto Detailing LLC
Western Superior Trucking
12 Woodmont St.
Christian Ramirez
WILBRAHAM
Bailey’s Indulgences
17 Eastwood Dr.
Laura Shea, John Shea
Bread and Me
10 Severyn St.
Mila Taneiko
Mary Erlandson McGrath
21 Oakland St.
Mary McGrath
Milestone Partners Funeral Services of Massachusetts
2551 Boston Road
Michael Martel, Wilbraham Funeral Home