The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

AGAWAM

Cov Express Transportation Inc., 27 Walnut St., Unit A, Agawam, MA 01001. Oleg Coretchi, same, transportation services.

AMHERST

Hampshire County Labor Inc., 50 Maplewood Dr., Amherst, MA 01002.

Jay Watson, same. Construction services.

BRIMFIELD

Red Umbrella Storage Co., 289 Palmer Road, Brimfield, MA 01010. Jennifer Elmore, 101 Catherine St., Newport, R.I. 02840. Rental storage units.

CHICOPEE

Freedom Auto Carrier Inc., 13 Oxford St., Chicopee, MA 01020. Vadim Mokan, same. Long distance transportation.

Samlep Inc., 74 Roosevelt, Chicopee, MA 01013. John Pelmas, same. Package delivery.

GRANBY

T.C.S. Inc., 16 East St., Granby, MA, 01033. Katherine Trompke, same. Construction services.

HADLEY

Local 4 MA Inc., 186 Russell St., Unit 702, Hadley, MA 01035. David Boivin, same. Non-profit organization established for charitable giving.

PALMER

Northern Construction Holding Inc., 1520 Park St., Palmer, MA, 01069.

John Rahkonen, same. Holdings company.

PITTSFIELD

Burcs Inc., 53 Essex St., Pittsfield, MA, 01201. Benn Griffin, same. Charitable organizations designed to hold sports events to raise funds to local not-for-profit organizations within the Greater Berkshire area.

Tobin Security Inc., 37 Saratoga Dr., Pittsfield, MA, 01201. James Tobin, same. Provide security and security related services to individuals and businesses.

SOUTHWICK

Ransford W. Kellogg — General Knox Post No. 872 Veterans of Foreign Wars of The United States Inc., 46 Powder Mill Road, Southwick, MA 01077. Ryan Dietert, 16 South Loomis St. Southwick, MA 01077. Fraternal, patriotic, historical, charitable and educational; to preserve and strengthen comradeship amongst its members; to assist worthy comrades; to perpetuate the memory and history of our dead and to assist their surviving spouses and orphans; to maintain true allegiance to the government of the United States of America and fidelity to its Constitution and laws; to foster true patriotism; to maintain and extend the institutions of American freedom and to preserve and defend the United States from all her enemies.

SPRINGFIELD

Chico’s Chicken Inc., 536 Worthington St., Springfield, MA, 01105. Devaughn Gregory, 144 Norfolk St., Springfield, MA 01109. Restaurant.

Lyaan Corp., 1949 Wilbraham Road, Springfield, MA, 01129. Alkaben Patel, 165 Anvil Street Feeding Hills, MA 01030. Liquor store.

Nouveau Property Management Inc., 122 Chestnut St., Unit 101, Springfield, MA, 01103. Aime Annette Matos, same. Provide low-income housing within the community for individuals transitioning from jail and individuals that because they have a record, are not able to qualify for housing. Also provides services to landlords who own multiple properties and are looking for a management company to manage them.

WEST HATFIELD

The Lights Ladies Inc., 23 West St. Back, West Hatfield, MA, 01088-9516.

Melody S. Edwards, 2 Prospect Street Hatfield, MA 01038. Installation of lighting and decor for holidays and events.

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Kirilov Transportation Inc., 30 Church St., Fl. 1, West Springfield, MA, 01089. Alexandru Chirilov, same. Long-distance transportation.

Association of East Coast Baptist Churches Inc., 866 North Road, Westfield, MA, 01085. Nikolay Gorobinskiy, 2 Coolidge Road, Chicopee, MA 01013. Corporation formed as an association of Christian Churches that are the Baptist tradition and doctrine whose purpose is to assist and support the preaching and teaching of the gospel of Jesus Christ in accordance with the Holy Bible and provide fellowship of believers in churches of like faith, has the privilege to carry out association activities