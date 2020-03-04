Dr. Zeling Chau to Discuss Abdominal Pain, Gallbladder, and Hernias on March 26

PALMER — Baystate Health’s Senior Class will hold a free seminar on Thursday, March 26 titled “Abdominal Pain, Gallbladder, or Hernia.” The event will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Snow Conference Room at Baystate Wing Hospital, 40 Wright St., Palmer.

Baystate Wing Hospital Surgeon Dr. Zeling Chau will lead the discussion, which will focus on causes and symptoms of abdominal pain.

“Just about everyone at one time or another will get a bellyache,” Chau said. “Most symptoms of abdominal pain will resolve fairly quickly, often without any treatment at all. However, in some cases, chronic or severe abdominal-pain symptoms can be an indicator of a more serious underlying health problem that requires medical attention.”

Susan Fontaine, senior coordinator of Loyalty Programs at Baystate Health, added that “many people suffer from various types of abdominal pains they think are diet- or stress-related when, in fact, it could be a hernia or gallbladder problem that is easily treated. Dr. Chau will explain the early warning signs you should know to prevent a simple hernia or gallbladder issue from becoming a more critical health risk. And there will be plenty of time for questions and answers.”

Baystate Health Senior Class is a free loyalty program dedicated to health and wellness, offered exclusively for men and women ages 55 and over.

The “Abdominal Pain, Gallbladder, or Hernia” seminar is offered at no cost, and a light dinner will be served. Registration is required by calling (413) 794-5200 or visiting abdominalpain.eventbrite.com.

For more information on Baystate’s Loyalty Programs, including Baystate Health Every Woman and Senior Class, visit baystatehealth.org/loyalty.