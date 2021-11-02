EforAll Berkshire County Plans In-person Pitch Contest on Nov. 10

PITTSFIELD — Entrepreneurship for All (EforAll) Berkshire County is holding an All Ideas Pitch Contest on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at Crissey Farm, 426 Stockbridge Road, Great Barrington, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The venue requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event.

EforAll held two successful in-person pitch contests at Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield in October 2019 and at the Green in North Adams in February 2020, attracting more than 100 community members and dozens of participants for each event. Three virtual pitch contests were also held during the pandemic.

Described as “Shark Tank without the teeth,” EforAll’s free, family-friendly event features networking, a business showcase, a light dinner, and then pitches from eight contestants.

Each participant is given two and a half minutes to pitch a business or nonprofit idea to a panel of judges and the audience. At the end, EforAll gives away seed money to help launch these ideas. The first-place finisher wins $1,000, second place wins $750, third place wins $500, and the audience favorite wins $500.

Pre-registration is required at bit.ly/Attend_PitchContest.

Business startups (whether or not they participate in the Pitch Contest) are encouraged to apply for Berkshire County’s next Accelerator in the spring of 2022. This free, 12-week, intensive training program is taught by community mentors and volunteers who lend their expertise and experience to these budding entrepreneurs.