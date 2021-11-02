Mayor Domenic Sarno Thrilled Springfield Ranks First in Nation for Tech Job Growth

SPRINGFIELD — Mayor Domenic Sarno is pleased to learn that, according to a recent article from the Business Journals, the city of Springfield ranks number one for the biggest growth in the nation for tech jobs, the Western Massachusetts Economic Development Council reported.

According to the article, Springfield saw a 506.3% increase in tech job postings from 2020 to 2021. In the third quarter of 2020, there were only 602 tech job postings, but in the third quarter of 2021, that number jumped to 3,650.

“This is terrific news from the Business Journals’ recent article,” Sarno said. “My administration has worked tirelessly with all of our public and private partners to strengthen and enhance our tech job industries and to expand that sector of work. I want to thank the Baker-Polito administration, Congressman Richard Neal, my Chief Development Officer Tim Sheehan, and all of our local and regional partners for having a solid vision to grow this sector. As we can see from this report, our yearly change and growth is truly astonishing — over 500% growth in a one-year period. Simply put, that it truly wonderful and exciting.

“My administration will continue to invest in enhancing and reinvigorating our local Springfield economy to create more of that good four-letter word: jobs,” Sarno went on. “The Springfield renaissance that began when I first took office back in 2008 will continue as we now look forward to another transformative opportunity as we look to recover and thrive as we defeat this COVID-19 pandemic and move our future forward for the betterment of our residents and business community.”