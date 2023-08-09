Elms College Names Julie Beck Dean of School of Nursing

CHICOPEE — Elms College named Julie Beck its new dean of the School of Nursing (SON). Beck’s appointment was effective Aug. 1.

“We are excited that Julie Beck is the next dean of the Elms College School of Nursing,” Elms College Vice President of Academic Affairs Walter Breau said. “I look forward to working with her on the strategic direction of the SON and seeing her lead our highly regarded nursing program.”

Beck joins Elms from Wilson College in Chambersburg, Pa., where she recently served as director of Nursing and Health Sciences. The author of the book The Meaning of Voice to Experienced Nurses in Magnet Hospitals, Beck has more than 20 years of higher-education experience in nursing and holds a doctoral degree in adult education from Penn State University. She also holds an MSN in nursing education from Villanova University and a BSN from Bloomsburg University in Pennsylvania.

Reporting to Breau, Beck will be a key member of Elms’ leadership, bringing a new strategy and vision that will reinforce the strengths of the School of Nursing. The Elms SON degree programs include bachelor of science in nursing, master of science in nursing, and doctor of nursing practice.

“I am committed to excellence in nursing education with an emphasis on knowledge, compassion, and presence,” Beck said. “I am thrilled to be joining the Elms College team and look forward to working with the Elms community to advance the profession of nursing.”