Elms College President Elected to Norwich University Board

CHICOPEE — Elms College President Harry Dumay has been elected to the board of trustees at Norwich University in Northfield, Vt.

“I am delighted to join the Norwich University board of trustees and bring my life experience to the Norwich community,” Dumay said. This appointment is Dumay’s first election to the board of a college or university. Currently, he is also a board member of Pope Francis Preparatory School in Springfield.

Norwich University is the oldest private military college in the U.S. and the birthplace of the ROTC. Dumay’s election to its board of trustees was made official in October.

Dumay became the 11th president of Elms College on July 1, 2017. Prior to that, he had served in higher-education finance and administration for 19 years. His past experience at the senior and executive levels includes positions at the following colleges and universities: Saint Anselm College, Harvard University, Boston College, and Boston University. He holds a Ph.D. in higher-education administration from Boston College, an MBA from Boston University, and a master’s degree in public administration from Framingham State University. He earned his bachelor’s degree, magna cum laude, from Lincoln University.

Dumay currently serves as a commissioner, treasurer, member of the executive committee, and member of the annual report on finance and enrollment for the New England Commission for Higher Education; is a member of the board of directors for the Assoc. of Independent Colleges and Universities in Massachusetts and the student aid policy committee for the National Assoc. of Independent Colleges and Universities; a board member for the Boston Foundation’s Haiti Development Institute; and a past board member of Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, N.H.