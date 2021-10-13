Eric Frazier Hired as Adhesive Market Manager at OMG Roofing Products

AGAWAM — Eric Frazier joined OMG Roofing Products as the market manager for its growing line of roofing adhesives.

In his newly created position, Frazier is responsible for developing marketing strategies and sales-execution plans for the adhesive-product category, including OMG’s popular line of OlyBond500 adhesives. In this capacity, he will work closely with product management, marketing communications, as well as the field sales team to deliver adhesive solutions to OMG customers. He reports to Adam Cincotta, vice president of the Adhesives & Solar Business unit.

Frazier has extensive experience in brand and product-line commercialization as a product marketing manager. He comes to OMG from Techtronic Industries of Anderson, S.C., where he spent more than six years, most recently as group product manager responsible for leading product development and marketing efforts within its Ryobi and Hart brands.

“We are very pleased to have Eric on the OMG team,” Cincotta said. “He is a talented marketing manager, and he will play a critical role in helping us to strategically drive our adhesives business on a global scale.”

Frazier holds a master’s degree in marketing from Southern New Hampshire University and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Bryant University in Smithfield, R.I.