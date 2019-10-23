Eversource Partners with United Way Agencies to Empower Communities

SPRINGFIELD — As part of its commitment to the health of all Bay State communities and economic development across the state, Eversource presented Massachusetts United Way agencies with contributions totaling more than $930,000 this year that support programs and services for hundreds of thousands of residents around the state.

In total, Eversource and thousands of the company’s employees across Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Connecticut contributed more than $2.2 million to the United Way in 2019 to support after-school programs, health clinics, workforce-development programs, weatherization for low-income homeowners, and more.

“Just as our dedicated employees are there for our customers when severe weather strikes, they also answer the call to support our communities every year with their generous commitment to help fund critical programs focused on education, health, financial security, and more,” said Craig Hallstrom, Eversource’s president of regional electric operations in Connecticut and Massachusetts. “We believe that the health of our communities is driven by people who are dedicated to making life better for those in need like the employees and volunteers at United Way. That’s why we are passionate about our partnership with United Way, serving thousands of our neighbors throughout the state.”

Eversource’s contributions to agencies throughout the state include a corporate gift of more than $515,000 as well as $410,000 in personal contributions made by Massachusetts employees during the company’s annual giving campaign for the United Way.

Additionally, Eversource employees across Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Connecticut have volunteered more than 1,300 hours in partnership with the United Way to serve hundreds of nonprofits throughout New England.

“We are proud to count Eversource as one of our most generous partners in strengthening communities across the commonwealth,” said Paul Mina, president and CEO of the United Way of Pioneer Valley. “They have cultivated a culture of philanthropy within their company, and their employees are some of our most charitable supporters. Eversource is a top corporate partner, and their commitment to strengthening and giving back to our communities has helped ensure access to the critical programs thousands rely on.”