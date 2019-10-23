Way Finders to Break Ground on Holyoke’s Library Commons Apartments

HOLYOKE — Way Finders will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its Library Commons development, which will include 38 affordable apartments, support services, and retail and cultural spaces, on Thursday, Oct. 24 at 1 p.m. at Holyoke Public Library, 250 Chestnut St.

Those expected to be in attendance include Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse, Way Finders President and CEO Peter Gagliardi, Janelle Chan from the Department of Housing and Community Development, Roger Herzog from Community Economic Development Assistance Corp., Nancy McCafferty from the Massachusetts Housing Partnership, Anne Teschner from the Care Center, and representatives from the Massachusetts Housing Investment Corp., Holyoke City Council, and Chestnut Community Alliance.

The development will feature 23 two-bedroom apartments and 15 three-bedroom apartments. The complex also features on-site laundry facilities, two wheelchair-accessible apartments, and 54 off-street parking spaces, and is a short walk to child-care centers, transportation, and schools.

Way Finders has also developed a partnership with the Care Center on Roqué House, a first-of-its-kind facility in the Commonwealth that will provide 10 two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments for families headed by young parents who are full-time students.

Library Commons is comprised of two rehabilitated historical buildings and one newly constructed building. Way Finders’ services will be made available on-site. There will also be meeting space, classrooms, and an art studio/gallery available to all Library Commons residents.

The architect for the project is Dietz & Co. Architects Inc., and the contractor is NL Construction Inc.