Excel Dryer Welcomes Tammy Stone as Director of Global Sales

EAST LONGMEADOW — Excel Dryer Inc., manufacturer of the XLERATOR hand dryer, recently welcomed a new director of global sales to its team. Tammy Stone joins Excel Dryer with more than a decade of experience and a worldly expertise unlike many in her field.

“When looking for someone who could head up our global sales, Tammy was the perfect fit,” said William Gagnon, vice president of Sales and Marketing at Excel Dryer. “In addition to speaking five languages, Tammy holds three degrees, two of which she received at overseas universities. She is knowledgeable, driven, and will share her vast expertise in business and global solutions with our team.”

Born in the Republic of Georgia, Stone moved to the U.S. as a teenager. A graduate of Carl von Ossietzky University in Germany, Tbilisi State University in Georgia, and the University of Illinois College of Law, she holds degrees in business and political science. In previous positions, she grew national and international sales, developed business-strategy plans, and led a team of employees focused on business-to-business activities.

“I am thrilled to take on this challenging and exciting new chapter with Excel Dryer,” Stone said. “This company made a name for itself creating quality products that are in use all over the world. I hope to further spread the message of value and excellence Excel has come to be known for.”

In her role at Excel Dryer, Stone will be responsible for managing and providing business-strategy plans for all business-to-business interactions, negotiating transactions, and working to increase domestic and international market share and build sales activity.