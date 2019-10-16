Family Business Center of Pioneer Valley to Celebrate 25th Anniversary on Oct. 23

NORTHAMPTON — In honor of its 25th anniversary, the Family Business Center of Pioneer Valley (FBC) will host a Legacy & Soul celebration at the Log Cabin in Holyoke on Wednesday, Oct. 23 from 5 to 9 p.m. Entertainment will be provided by local reggae band ReBelle and dance instructor Anastasia Veremenyenko Christie.

In addition to celebrating its silver anniversary, the FBC will formally launch its leadership transition from its founding director, Ira Bryck, to its new director, Jessi Kirley, who will lead the organization into the next era.

“Under Ira’s leadership, the FBC has become a trusted place for owners, entrepreneurs, and emerging leaders to grow their wisdom, influence, and impact,” said Kirley. “I have worked closely with Ira over the past 10 months, and his guidance and support have made me very confident of a smooth transition as we enter our next quarter-century.”

The FBC provides a unique professional learning environment for the leaders of closely held and family-founded businesses in the Western Mass. area, a setting that fosters business connections and growth. Members benefit from presentations by experts in the fields of psychology, management, law, accounting, organizational culture, emotional intelligence, finances, and more. Workshops allow for a deeper dive into topics with smaller groups, and peer-learning roundtables give owners a place to gain fresh perspectives on real challenges.

“I’m excited to pass the torch to Jessi,” said Bryck. “The Family Business Center has been a labor of love, and Jessi is well-poised to bring its legacy and soul into the next era.”

Member companies can receive up to four tickets for their leadership team to attend the event, and non-members are invited to attend for $50 per ticket, with proceeds benefiting the FBC’s new need-based grant fund for underserved business owners. The event will provide an opportunity for businesses considering joining the FBC to learn more about the benefits of membership and to network with current members.

For more information about the FBC’s 25th-anniversary celebration or to purchase tickets, visit fambizpv.com.