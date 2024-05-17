Tony Worden Elected Director of Cooperative Banks Employee Retirement Assoc.

GREENFIELD — Greenfield Cooperative Bank announced that President and CEO Tony Worden has been elected as a director of the Cooperative Banks Employee Retirement Assoc. (CBERA), a specialized organization dedicated to overseeing the retirement benefits of employees at member banks in Massachusetts.

“I am honored to be elected to the board of directors of CBERA,” Worden said. “I look forward to working with my fellow directors to ensure CBERA continues to provide its members with the highest-quality retirement benefits and resources.”

Established in 1946, the Cooperative Banks Employee Retirement Assoc. was formed to administer the pension programs for the employees of the Massachusetts cooperative bank industry. Today, CBERA serves not only cooperative banks, but all financial institutions.

Worden brings a wealth of knowledge in the financial-services industry to the CBERA board. He has nearly 30 years of banking experience and has served as president of Greenfield Cooperative Bank since 2021.