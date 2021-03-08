Finck & Perras Insurance Agency Welcomes Jennifer Ewers

FLORENCE — Finck & Perras Insurance Agency announced that Jennifer Ewers has joined its team as a business development specialist working primarily out of the agency’s Florence location. In this position, she will provide personal-lines insurance services for customers looking for homeowners, automobile, umbrella, and other coverages.

Ewers has more than 17 years of experience working in the Pioneer Valley with customers on their insurance needs. She will also continue her role working with several local nonprofit agencies, including her seat on the board of directors for the Cancer Connection and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hampshire County.