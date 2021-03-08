Jay Seyler Joins Greenfield Cooperative Bank as VP of Commercial Lending

GREENFIELD — Tony Worden, president and chief operating officer at Greenfield Cooperative Bank (GCB), announced that Jay Seyler has joined the bank as the new vice president of Commercial Lending. He will be based primarily in the King Street, Northampton office and aid the efforts of GCB’s Commercial Lending department, reporting directly to Michael Buckmaster, senior vice president of Commercial Lending.

“We are pleased to be able to add someone with Jay’s background and experience to our team,” Worden said. “He has spent his entire career in the Pioneer Valley and has a proven track record of working with local business owners to achieve their goals.”

With close to 35 years of commercial-banking experience, Seyler joins the GCB team from PeoplesBank in Holyoke, having previously worked at NUVO Bank and as a team leader at Westfield Bank for 11 years.

Seyler is also an active member of the community as a volunteer and former board member for the Drama Studio in Springfield, as well as a board member and past president of the East Longmeadow Rotary Club.