Florence Bank Hires Jessica Wales as Vice President, Branch Manager

FLORENCE — Florence Bank hired Jessica Wales to the position of vice president and branch manager of the Granby and Belchertown offices.

Wales studied at Ashworth College, where she received her bachelor’s degree in management, and is currently pursuing an MBA in marketing there. She is also a graduate of the New England School for Financial Studies.

She is a recipient of Florence Bank’s Community Support Award, an annual tradition established by the bank in 1997 that formally recognizes employees who are active participants in community events and donate their personal and professional time to local not-for-profit organizations. She was also recognized by BusinessWest in 2014 as a member of the 40 Under Forty, which celebrates young business and civic leaders in Western Mass.

Wales serves her community as a board member of the United Way of Hampshire County and is an active member of its finance and investment committee. She also serves as a committee member of both the Western Massachusetts Women’s Business Network and Cooley Dickinson’s Golf FORE Health.

“We are thrilled to have Jessica back with our Florence Bank family,” President and CEO Kevin Day. “Jessica is a hard worker who has not only impressed her peers but has also made a lasting impression on our customers. I know we will see excellent contributions from her in the years to come.”