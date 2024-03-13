Franklin County CDC Receives $125,000 from M&T Bank’s Amplify Fund

GREENFIELD — The Franklin County Community Development Corp. (FCCDC) received a grant of $125,000 over two years from the M&T Charitable Foundation, the philanthropic arm of M&T Bank. FCCDC provides a host of direct services and opportunities that help businesses start, stabilize, and grow throughout Western Mass.

With this grant, FCCDC is partnering with Springfield Neighborhood Housing Services (Springfield NHS) to provide business assistance and mini-grants to early-stage businesses in Springfield, where there is a history of underinvestment in Black-owned businesses.

“We are genuinely excited to partner with the FCCDC to reshape equity, justice, and access for small businesses in Western Massachusetts,” said Jeff Hamilton, president and CEO of Springfield NHS. “With the support from M&T Charitable Foundation’s Amplify Fund, Springfield NHS will amplify our initiatives to support small businesses, providing access to the support and funding often denied to historically underserved small-business owners.”

FCCDC Executive Director John Waite added that “we are grateful to the support of the M&T Charitable Foundation and are excited to get these Amplify funds to work bringing solid business support to the local entrepreneurs and small-business owners whose enterprises bring jobs and increase economic opportunities for their communities.”

The grant is part of the second round of giving through the Amplify Fund, providing more than $8.2 million to 68 nonprofit organizations throughout New England, Long Island, and Rockland County, N.Y.

“Through the Amplify Fund, we are committed to continuing our partnership with organizations like the FCCDC that work hand-in-hand with community members in the field to provide the critical resources and programming necessary to truly make a difference,” said Dominique Goss, executive director of the M&T Charitable Foundation. “At M&T, addressing the institutionalized and systemic issues preventing disadvantaged communities from accessing opportunities and achieving long-term success is key to our mission as a community bank. We are proud to provide the Amplify Fund as a difference-making resource in the communities we serve.”