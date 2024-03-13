MCLA to Host Two Graduate-program Information Sessions

NORTH ADAMS — MCLA will host a virtual information session on Thursday, March 14 and an in-person session on Wednesday, March 27 for its graduate programs — master of business administration (MBA) and master of education (MEd) — as well as the Leadership Academy.

Potential students will have the opportunity to meet with faculty and staff to learn more about how to continue education in three of MCLA’s programs that are designed to support rising workforce needs in the Berkshires and beyond.

The MBA program offers a broad-based, multi-disciplinary education that combines the strengths of MCLA business faculty with those of practicing managers actively involved in day-to-day decision making in the field. It is a part-time, 30-credit program designed for working professionals in partnership with the Berkshire Innovation Center.

The MEd program offers a blend of classroom and fieldwork experiences that prepare students to make a meaningful impact in their school communities. Programs include MEd with initial licensure, professional teacher licensure with MEd, MEd with individualized plan of study non-licensure, and accelerated 4+1 bachelor’s degree with MEd.

MCLA Leadership Academy prepares candidates to serve as effective leaders of educational institutions and active citizens in their communities.

The virtual information session on March 14 will begin at 5 p.m. The in-person information session on March 27 will begin at 5 p.m. on the MCLA main campus in North Adams.

To register, visit www.mcla.edu/graduate or call the Office of Graduate and Continuing Education at (413) 662-5575.