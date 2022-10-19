Free HCC Line-cook Training Course Starts Nov. 8

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Community College (HCC) will be running a free, six-week line-cook training course beginning Nov. 8.

The course runs Tuesdays to Fridays, Nov. 8 through Dec. 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the HCC MGM Culinary Arts Institute at 164 Race St. in Holyoke.

The program is designed for those already in the restaurant industry who want to upgrade their skills as well as unemployed or underemployed individuals interested in starting a new career.

“We usually have a mix of young people entering the job market for the first time and people who are re-entering the job market and looking for a second career,” said Maureen McGuinness, assistant project coordinator for HCC’s non-credit culinary-arts programs. “So the course is perfect for anybody who’s looking for a job and has a passion for food and the dining industry.”

The program is taught both online and in person at the HCC MGM Culinary Arts Institute. Participants will learn all the essential competencies they need to become successful line cooks: knife skills; how to prepare stocks, soups, sauces, desserts, poultry, fish, and meat; culinary math and measurements; moist and dry-heat cooking methods; as well as workplace soft skills, such as building a résumé and searching for jobs.

Offered as part of HCC’s Business & Workforce Development division, the line-cook course is free to qualifying applicants.

For more information, contact Laura Smith, HCC job-placement assistant and career-development counselor, at [email protected] or (413) 552-2833, or fill out the inquiry form at hcc.edu/job-ready.