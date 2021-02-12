Friendly’s Co-founder S. Prestley Blake Dies at 106

SOMERS, Conn. — S. Prestley Blake, co-founder of Friendly’s, died Thursday at age 106, the Republican reported. His niece, Holly Thrasher Schroeder, announced the passing on Facebook:

“Our family could use your prayers now … my dear Uncle Pres just passed 2 hours ago, at age 106. The end of a legend! Co-founder of Friendly Ice Cream, along with his brother, my Uncle Curt, who we lost in May 2019, he will be sorely missed! We love you, Uncle Pres! Godspeed and please give Gram and Grandfather and Uncle Curt a HUGE hug and kiss for me! Until we get there, take care of them for us!!!”

Brothers Curtis and S. Prestley Blake built Friendly’s from a single ice-cream shop in Springfield’s Pine Point neighborhood into a chain with 850 restaurants at its height. Curtis died in 2019 at age 102.