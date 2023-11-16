Girls Inc. of the Valley Receives Grant from Collins Aerospace

HOLYOKE — Girls Inc. of the Valley announced a grant of $30,000 from Collins Aerospace for the Her Future, Our Future comprehensive campaign. This commitment from Collins Aerospace will support the creation of a dynamic MakerSpace in Girls Inc. of the Valley’s new headquarters and program center.

“We are so grateful for this generous grant, which will allow us to complete construction on the MakerSpace in 2024,” said Suzanne Parker, executive director of Girls Inc. “Thanks to Collins Aerospace, Girls Inc. participants will have an intentionally designed space for hands-on STEM activities and experiments. This commitment, coupled with ongoing volunteer support from Collins Aerospace team members, will provide unparalleled access to resources and mentors for our students.”

The collaboration between Collins Aerospace and Girls Inc. of the Valley will include volunteer opportunities to conduct STEM workshops for students and assist teens navigating the college-application process, as well as job shadowing and internship opportunities.

The MakerSpace and Collins Aerospace volunteers will have a major impact on Girls Inc.’s Eureka! Program, a unique curriculum that offers youth a sustained, five-year experience in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math). Eureka! is open to all Hampden County girls in grades 8-12.

With $4.8 million raised toward the $5 million goal, Her Future, Our Future is Girls Inc. of the Valley’s comprehensive campaign that has three important goals: expand Girls Inc. programming to more Valley communities, support the growth of Eureka!, and complete a new headquarters and program center.