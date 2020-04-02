Glenmeadow Resident Tests Positive for COVID-19

LONGMEADOW — Glenmeadow President and CEO Anne Thomas announced on Wednesday that a resident has tested positive for COVID-19, representing the first case of the disease on site.

Thomas said the resident was symptomatic and was visited by her primary-care physician on March 27. Based on her pre-existing health status and on-site assessment, the resident was tested and directed to isolate in her apartment pending the results.

“The results came back positive early this morning, and we were notified shortly thereafter,” Thomas said. “As always, we want to make sure we are keeping the community informed, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic. We are taking every step possible to protect our residents, our staff, and the community.”

Thomas said Glenmeadow staff are taking direction from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and Longmeadow Emergency Management personnel.

In accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), she noted, Glenmeadow has instituted enhanced protocols, in addition to those it instituted roughly three weeks ago, when building access was restricted to residents and essential personnel only.

Thomas said the resident is being isolated in the bedroom/bathroom of the apartment, and the private aide she employs will continue to provide support and will be the only caregiver quarantined with her in the apartment.

Any Glenmeadow staff member who has entered the apartment within the last two weeks is being evaluated, and will be sent home to self-quarantine if appropriate. Also, per CDC guidelines, the apartment will be cleaned by a person wearing personal protective equipment.

“The health and wellness of those we serve and employ remains our priority,” Thomas said, noting that Glenmeadow will continue existing protocols that have been in place since the beginning of March. These include:

• Glenmeadow’s management team meets daily by conference call to review updates by local, state, and federal agencies. This learning has been used to update policies, procedures, and communication with all Glenmeadow audiences;

• Access to the building at 24 Tabor Crossing is restricted to residents and essential personnel only, and a screening procedure is in place at the entrance;

• Glenmeadow’s visiting physicians, Drs. May Awkal and Suzanne Jorey, will continue to see their patients in resident apartments at the life-plan community;

• Glenmeadow’s licensed nursing staff is in the building 24/7, and staff are tracking all resident illnesses; and

• Life-enrichment programs are being offered on Glenmeadow’s in-house TV channel, 918.

For further news and alerts from Glenmeadow, visit its blog at glenmeadow.org/blog, which it has been updating daily since March 11.