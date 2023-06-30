Goddard House Welcomes WSU President Linda Thompson to Board of Trustees

WESTFIELD — Linda Thompson, President of Westfield State University, has joined the board of trustees at Goddard House Assisted Living in Brookline.

Prior to her role as president of Westfield State University, Thompson held the role of dean of the College of Nursing and Health Sciences at UMass Boston. She has an extensive background in healthcare leadership and public policy. In Baltimore City, Md., she served as director of Occupational Medicine and Safety and developed programs and policies to promote the health of the city workforce, including the implementation of policies for HIV prevention and substance use and abuse. At the state level in Maryland, she served as special secretary of Children, Youth and Families, where she developed programs and policies to improve quality of care for vulnerable populations of children.

Thompson draws parallels between her service at Westfield State University and Goddard House’s mission. “While we may serve different generations, our goals are closely aligned,” she explained. “Maintaining compassion and respect for others while nurturing collaboration, creating innovative methods to solve contemporary challenges, and embracing transparency while rewarding excellence are noble practices that serve all of humanity.”

Goddard House embraces the aging experience for seniors living in the Boston area by operating a high-quality assisted-living community and by creating innovative programs which support the need for purpose, engagement, autonomy, and choice as people age.

“The Goddard House board is very fortunate to gain Linda’s extensive experience and unique perspective,” said Alexandra Schweitzer, board chair. “Her dedication and expertise in public-health advocacy and delivering high-quality care is remarkable and aligns with the core values we share at Goddard House.”