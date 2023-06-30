The Dowd Agencies Supports Area Charities as 125th-anniversary Celebration Continues

HOLYOKE — The Dowd Insurance Agencies, LLC, a leading insurance provider serving New England since 1898, has donated a total of $3,250 to five charities since the beginning of the year as it celebrates its 125th anniversary.

“One of the ways we are celebrating this milestone anniversary is by donating to charities that our employees support and believe in. We will do this throughout the year on a monthly basis. It is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to the community that has supported us for 125 years,” said John Dowd Jr., president and CEO of the Dowd Agencies. “We are proud of our long legacy and extremely humbled by the trust residents and businesses have placed in us for well over a century.”

Charities were determined by polling employees. So far in 2023, the Dowd Agencies donated to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, which grants wishes for children diagnosed with critical illnesses; Community Music School of Springfield, which provides arts education to local students; Therapeutic Equestrian Center in Holyoke, which provides horseback riding to children and adults with disabilities; Shriners Children’s, which provides critical medical care to children; and Homework House Inc., in Holyoke, which provides free tutoring and mentoring for children living in disadvantaged neighborhoods.

The Dowd Agencies will continue to donate to charities selected by its employees throughout the remainder of the year.