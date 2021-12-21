Greenfield Savings Bank Names Kevin DeRosa VP of Retail Distribution Network

GREENFIELD — Greenfield Savings Bank (GSB) announced the hiring of Kevin DeRosa as vice president for its Retail Distribution Network. He will be responsible for overseeing the retail operations of all GSB offices and the bank’s contact center, which includes teller and customer service in the lobbies, the call center, and the teller services offered through the bank’s network of Teller Connect ATMs, which provide GSB teller service via video.

“Kevin has joined GSB with more than 11 years of experience in the banking industry,” said John Howland, president and CEO of Greenfield Savings Bank. “Kevin’s experience in managing bank retail operations and customer contact centers, as well as his commitment to excellent customer service, mirror our bank’s core values.”

DeRosa earned a bachelor’s degree in business finance and an MBA from the University of New Hampshire. He graduated from the CUNA Management School as a certified credit union executive and has also earned the designation of credit union compliance expert. He has recently received a National Excellence Award from the Credit Union National Assoc. for developing a solutions-based sales program.

He is also an adjunct professor at Vermont State Colleges and at the Community College System of New Hampshire, where he has taught since 2014. He is very active volunteering in the Claremont, N.H. area at Riverstone Church and has been a past board member and treasurer of the Greater Claremont Chamber of Commerce. He is also a past member of the Norwich, Vt. Business Council.