Hampden County Bar Assoc. Collects Toys for Tots

SPRINGFIELD — The Hampden County Bar Assoc. recently held its annual “Toast to the Season” event at the Sheraton in Springfield. Members were asked to bring a toy for Toys for Tots, which resulted in a large donation to the Toys for Tots program, which two Marines graciously accepted.

The Hampden County Bar Assoc. is a nonprofit organization representing the interests of lawyers, the justice system, and the public in Hampden County. It provides professional support, education, and networking opportunities to its members, and advocacy on behalf of lawyers, the judiciary, and the public.