Hampden County Bar Foundation, Dante Club to Hold Chili Cook-off Fundraiser on Nov. 17

WEST SPRINGFIELD — The Hampden County Bar Foundation and the Dante Club will hold a Chili Cook-off fundraising event on Sunday, Nov. 17 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Dante Club, 1198 Memorial Ave., West Springfield.

All proceeds from this event will benefit the Hampden County Bar Foundation and the Dante Club Scholarships Inc. The Hampden County Bar Foundation funds the Colonel Archer B. Battista Veterans Scholarship, the John F. Moriarty Scholarship, the Hampden County Legal Clinic, and the Children’s Law Project.

Tasting tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children under age 10, and are available to purchase at the door. For more information and to register, visit www.hcbar.org.

