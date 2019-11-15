The Starting Gate at GreatHorse to Host Holiday Party on Dec. 14

HAMPDEN — The Starting Gate at GreatHorse will host a holiday party — including decorations, music, and menu — on Saturday, Dec. 14 for any company or group that wants to take part.

Attendees can enjoy dinner and dance the night away with staff, co-workers, family, and friends — an ideal option for small businesses. The Clark Eno Orchestra will be playing today’s hits and rock and pop songs from the ’70s, ’80s, ’90s, and beyond, plus big band, swing, and Motown.

The event is open to the public for $95 per person. A cash bar will be available. For reservations, call (413) 566-5158.