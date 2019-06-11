HCC Honors Lucy Perez for Distinguished Service

HOLYOKE — Lucy Perez, a longtime area educator, is the recipient of the 2019 Distinguished Service Award from Holyoke Community College.

The award recognizes the achievements of individuals whose dedication and outstanding service to HCC have enhanced the value of the student experience and improved the quality of life for all on campus.

Perez, an HCC graduate from the class of 1987, has been a member of the HCC board of trustees since 2013 and also serves on the HCC alumni council and HCC Foundation board. She holds an associate degree in liberal arts from HCC, a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Mount Holyoke College, and a master’s degree in education and a certification in advanced graduate studies from UMass, where she concentrated in English language acquisition and literacy.

She started her career in education at HCC, working first as a counselor for the college’s fledgling English as a second language program and later as its program coordinator. She taught education for many years at HCC and at Springfield Technical Community College, where she served as assistant dean of students before moving on to work for many years in human-resources administration and recruitment for the Springfield Public Schools. She now works in human resources at Mount Holyoke College as its talent acquisition manager.

HCC president Christina Royal presented the Distinguished Service Award to Perez at HCC’s 72nd commencement ceremony at the MassMutual Center in Springfield on June 1.

“Over her long career, Lucy has worked tirelessly to strengthen the diversity of students, faculty, and staff in public schools and on college campuses around the region because she believes education should be accessible to all,” Royal said. “As a member of the HCC board of trustees, alumni council, and foundation board, she brings new ideas and questions and challenges us all to improve. We count on Lucy to be a strong voice, and this award bears witness to her dedication and commitment.”