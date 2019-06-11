STCC to Launch Online Giving Day on June 12 to Boost Scholarships for Students

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Technical Community College Foundation will kick off a new tradition on Wednesday, June 12 with its first online giving day.

For 24 hours, people will have a chance to contribute through STCC GIVES and help build scholarships to ensure that students have the support they need to succeed.

“We are grateful for the support we have received over the years from our donors,” said Director of Operations & Donor Relations Kelly Galanis. “Whether you’ve donated in the past or you’re thinking of being a first-time donor, STCC GIVES on Wednesday is a perfect opportunity to help transform the lives of our students.”

Galanis said donors will have many options to support students: make a gift online by visiting bit.ly/stccgives; text ‘STCCGives’ to 50155; call the STCC Foundation at (413) 755-4529; drop off cash or checks at the STCC Office of Advancement in Garvey Hall; or mail a donation to STCC Office of Advancement, One Armory Square, Springfield, MA 01102.

Galanis said the goal is to raise at least $35,000 in a single day to help the STCC Foundation create scholarships for students. Participants on Wednesday will be eligible for prizes.

Scholarships helped students like Mohamed Gabriel, an engineering science transfer major who graduated in May. While at STCC, he received several scholarships and was invited to speak to donors at an STCC Foundation event on May 23.

“In my second year, I heard about scholarships. At first I thought, ‘I don’t think I’ll get any.’ But then I thought, ‘why not try?’ So I did. I went and applied for as many as I could and ended up getting not just one, but six scholarships. I knew I could worry a little less about the financial aspects of school and focus more on academics.”

Another student who graduated in May with a degree in biotechnology, Maria Ramos, said she would use her $2,000 scholarship to pay off loans. “It’s amazing,” she said. “This is going to help me out so much.”

Helder Serrazina, who earned his degree in business administration, received the Jean and Jim Genasci Honorary Scholarship, which is awarded to LGBT students who demonstrate how they actively serve as a leader or role model and promote the goals of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender community.

Serrazina said he was honored to receive the award. He plans to study at the Isenberg School of Management at UMass Amherst and dreams of one day earning a law degree from Harvard University.

A total of 57 STCC student scholarship winners were celebrated at the STCC Foundation’s Scholarship & Awards Breakfast.

The STCC Foundation and the college provided $1.1 million to support students in fiscal year 2019.