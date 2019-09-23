HCC Launches New Round of Culinary Classes for Home Cooks

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Community College (HCC) is launching a new round of cooking and baking classes this fall geared toward home chefs.

“Cooking Confidently with Chef Tracy Carter,” a twice-monthly series of Friday-night, non-credit classes, kicks off Sept. 27 with “A Stroll Through the Markets of the Middle East,” during which Carter, a professional chef and HCC Culinary Arts instructor, will teach participants to prepare falafel, tahini, tabouli salad, and crispy phyllo dough with nuts and honey for dessert.

Each single-session, hands-on class has a unique culinary theme. Participants will learn how to prepare appetizers, salads, sauces, entrees, and desserts, then dine on their creations, leaving with leftovers and the knowledge and skills to replicate those recipes at home.

“My goal is to give the beginner home cook the confidence to take on any recipe in the kitchen,” Carter said. “I believe that mastering a few basic skills can provide anyone with confidence to expand their culinary repertoire.”

The series continues with “Clean Eating: Light & Healthy” on Oct. 11, “Crowd-pleasing Weekend Brunch” on Oct. 25, “On the Spice Trail of India” on Nov. 8, “Chef Tracy’s Twist on Steakhouse Classics” on Nov. 22, “Noni’s Italian Kitchen” on Dec. 6, and “Tis the Season: Chef Tracy’s Holiday Sides” on Dec. 13.

Also, Chef Maureen Benton will conduct two baking classes this fall: “Petit Fours, Glaces & European Macaroons” on Friday, Oct. 25, and “Torte & Pie: the Linzertorte & Chocolate Silk Pie,” on Friday, Nov. 22.

All the classes meet from 6 to 9 p.m. at the HCC MGM Culinary Arts Institute at 164 Race St. in downtown Holyoke. “Cooking Confidently” classes cost $79 each, while baking classes cost $64. Space is limited.

Full descriptions of each class and registration information are available at www.hcc.edu/bce. Call (413) 552-2500 for more information.