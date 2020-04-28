HCC Running Free Digital-literacy Program Starting May 5

HOLYOKE ­— Holyoke Community College (HCC) will run a free online program starting Tuesday, May 5 for people who want to sharpen their digital-literacy skills to become more effective remote workers and learners.

“How to Work & Learn Online,” offered through HCC’s Kittredge Center for Business and Workforce Development, is a four-part workshop series that will be conducted in a live, interactive, streaming forum on May 5, May 7, May 12, and May 14 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Participants will learn how to navigate computer settings, create and organize files, and safely use the internet and digital communication tools such as Zoom. Sessions will cover best practices for being an effective online learner, including tips on study habits, expectations of online learning, and how to use Google Drive and other computer applications.

The course was developed and will be taught by Jose Pedraza, assistant coordinator of HCC’s Gill Community Technology Center, which promotes technology literacy for HCC’s education and workforce-training programs.

“Our staff and faculty have been working hard to find creative ways to help students and people from the community during these challenging times,” said Michele Cabral, HCC’s executive director of Professional Development and Corporate Learning. “Knowledge of computers and online literacy have become more important than ever lately. This course is really designed for anyone — students, parents with young children, people forced to work at home because of COVID-19 restrictions, and others who want to develop a greater mastery of digital technology.”

Those enrolled will be sent a link to the class, which they can join using any device with an internet connection, such as a desktop computer, laptop, Chromebook, or smartphone.

For more information or to register, contact Valentyna Semyrog (413) 552-2123 or [email protected].