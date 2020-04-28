Mass2-1-1 Reaches 50,000 Calls Related to COVID-19

BOSTON — On April 24, Mass2-1-1 and its Call2Talk emotional-support and suicide-prevention hotline reached more than 50,000 calls regarding COVID-19. Mass2-1-1 is a program created and staffed by the United Ways of Massachusetts and designated by the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency as the official hotline for COVID-19.

“All of us at United Way and Mass2-1-1 are proud of our Mass2-1-1 and Call2Talk call takers for doing such an outstanding job over these last 50,000 COVID-19-related calls from the citizens of the Commonwealth,” said Paul Mina, executive director of Mass2-1-1. “As time goes on, calls are becoming much more stressful and emotional, so stay strong, team!”

Any resident of Massachusetts with questions about COVID-19 or needs such as unemployment or food caused by the pandemic can call 2-1-1 at any time, from any phone in Massachusetts, in more than 150 languages.