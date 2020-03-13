Holyoke Community College Announces Event Cancellations

HOLYOKE — In accordance with recommendations from public health authorities, Holyoke Community College (HCC) has cancelled these previously scheduled college events:

• March 12: HCC Jazz Night at Theodore’s in Springfield

• March 13-14: HCC Jazz Festival

• March 19: HCC College for a Day

• March 24, 25, 31: HCC French Film Festival

• March 25: College Career Centers of Western Massachusetts Spring Career Fair

• March 28: Cannabis Career Fair

Visit www.hcc.edu/about/news-events-and-media/news-stories/event-cancellations for further updates on event cancellations.