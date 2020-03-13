STCC Is Closed Friday to Prepare for Deep Cleaning

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) is closed today, March 13, to prepare for a deep cleaning.

Campus Facilities will hire an outside vendor to perform the cleaning over the weekend. While there are no known cases of the coronavirus known as COVID-19 on campus or within the city of Springfield, STCC will undergo an extensive cleaning out of an abundance of caution.

STCC continues to consult with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and the city of Springfield, with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Students will be away from campus for spring break, which runs Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 20. The campus, however, will resume normal business on Monday, March 16. College administrators will continue developing plans for continuity of instruction.

Updates will be posted as they become available at stcc.edu/coronavirus.