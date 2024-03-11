Holyoke Community College to Offer Free Hotel and Front Desk Training

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Community College (HCC) is running a free, five-week hotel training program starting Tuesday, March 19 for anyone interested in jump-starting a career in the hospitality industry.

The hands-on, in-person classes for hotel front-desk workers and hotel-room attendants will take place in HCC’s hotel training lab on the second floor of the HCC MGM Culinary Arts Institute on Race Street in downtown Holyoke.

The program runs on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 5:30 to 8 p.m., March 19 through April 18. Each of the 10 class sessions runs two and a half hours for a total of 25 hours of class time. A second spring training program will run from May 7 to June 6.

The course will provide students with up-to-date knowledge of the hotel industry, hands-on experience for front-desk and/or room-attendant roles, workplace skills, résumé building, interviewing, job-search assistance, and connections to local employers.

HCC’s hotel lab is set up like a hotel reception area, with front desk and adjoining guest room, and equipped with the most modern technology and software. The hotel lab gives students the ability to learn in a model hotel room and reception lobby, gain knowledge about key-card access systems, and understand point-of-sale technology.

No high-school diploma or GED/HiSET test is required for admission. Offered as part of HCC’s Business & Workforce Development division, the hotel training course is free to qualifying applicants.