BusinessTalk with Greenfield Business Assoc. director Hannah Rechtschaffen

Hannah Rechtschaffen has long been passionate about the intersection between the arts, economic growth, and community building, and she’s found a place for all that and much more as director of the Greenfield Business Assoc., which promotes the city and region and works to elevate the local business community. On the next episode of BusinessTalk, Hannah talks with BusinessWest Editor Joe Bednar about the previous career stops that have shaped her work, the challenges of doing business in Massachusetts’ most rural county, but also about the opportunity this region — pocketed by cultural treasures, stunning outdoor recreation, and a vibrant, resilient business community — poses for employers, residents, and visitors alike. It’s must listening, so tune in to BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest and sponsored by PeoplesBank.