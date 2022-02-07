Holyoke Community College’s 2022-23 Scholarship Season Opens Feb. 9

HOLYOKE — The Holyoke Community College (HCC) Foundation will begin accepting scholarship applications on Wednesday, Feb. 9 for the 2022-23 academic year. More than $300,000 in awards are available for incoming, continuing, and transferring HCC students through more than 150 different scholarships. The application deadline is Wednesday, March 23.

Students must be currently enrolled at HCC or have been accepted for the upcoming academic year to be eligible for scholarships, which are awarded through the HCC Foundation, HCC’s nonprofit fundraising corporation.

“We pride ourselves on meeting students where they’re at in order to help get them to where they want to be,” said Patrick Carpenter, HCC’s director of Institutional Advancement. “Thanks to the generosity of our donors, we’re in a position again this year to give out more than $300,000 in scholarships. This life-changing support will enable our students to remain focused on their studies as they progress toward their certificates and degrees.”

Applicants only need to fill out a single online form to be automatically matched with the scholarships they are most qualified to receive. There are scholarships for new students, current students, and students transferring to other institutions; scholarships based on financial need; scholarships for students in specific majors; scholarships for residents of certain communities; and scholarships that recognize academic achievement. For the 2021-22 academic year, the HCC Foundation awarded more than 200 students.

To view scholarship opportunities and begin the application process, visit www.hcc.edu/scholarships.