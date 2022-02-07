Top Banner

Daily News

Slots Available for February Healing Racism Institute Sessions

By 455

SPRINGFIELD — The Healing Racism Institute of Pioneer Valley (HRIPV) has slots open for its February two-day in-person session on Wednesday, Feb. 23 and Thursday, Feb. 24. To register, visit www.healingracismpv.org/seminars. The two-day seminar is held from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days at STCC Technology Park in the Corridan Center Conference Room, 1 Federal St. in Springfield.

HRIPV also has openings for its five-part virtual series. For more information and to register, visit www.healingracismpv.org/seminars.

Scholarships are available to those with financial need. E-mail Vanessa Otero at [email protected] for more information.

The Healing Racism Institute of Pioneer Valley was formed in 2012; since then, more than 1,000 people from Western Mass. and throughout the Commonwealth have participated in its signature two-day Healing Racism program.

Tags:

Related Posts

Country Bank Supports Community with $1.3 Million in Philanthropy in 2020

By

ICNE Announces Appointment of New Employees

By

American International College Named to 2021–22 Military Friendly Schools List

By
buy ivermectin for humans buy ivermectin online buy generic cialis buy cialis