Slots Available for February Healing Racism Institute Sessions

SPRINGFIELD — The Healing Racism Institute of Pioneer Valley (HRIPV) has slots open for its February two-day in-person session on Wednesday, Feb. 23 and Thursday, Feb. 24. To register, visit www.healingracismpv.org/seminars. The two-day seminar is held from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days at STCC Technology Park in the Corridan Center Conference Room, 1 Federal St. in Springfield.

HRIPV also has openings for its five-part virtual series. For more information and to register, visit www.healingracismpv.org/seminars.

Scholarships are available to those with financial need. E-mail Vanessa Otero at [email protected] for more information.

The Healing Racism Institute of Pioneer Valley was formed in 2012; since then, more than 1,000 people from Western Mass. and throughout the Commonwealth have participated in its signature two-day Healing Racism program.