The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

AGAWAM

Hardina Enterprises Inc., 124 Anthony St. Agawam, MA 01001. Richard R. Hardina, same. Construction, building, management.

BELCHERTOWN

Mexcalito Taco-Bar Inc., 281 Mill Valley Road, Belchertown, MA 01007. Antonio Marquez Diaz, same. Restaurant.

CHICOPEE

Pagan Auto Repair Inc., 136 Exchange St., Apt. 2 Chicopee, MA 01013. Joselito Pagan, same. Auto repair.

EAST LONGMEADOW

A&M Distributor Inc., 303 Pease Road, East Longmeadow, MA 01028. Angela Marino, same. Food bakeries distribution.

FEEDING HILLS

Blue Way Express Inc., 44 Greenock St., Feeding Hills, MA 01030. Alexandr Zgerya, same. Transport.

HOLYOKE

620 Industries Inc., 620 Beaulieu St., Holyoke, MA 01040. Kristofer Emmett Craddock, 280 Nassau St. Springfield, MA 01129. Agricultural industries.

LUDLOW

Roupa Inc., 36 Massachusetts Ave., Ludlow, MA 01056. Carlos F. Martins, same. Self-service laundromat and other related services.

NORTHAMPTON

Fifteen Foods Inc., 38 Main St. Northampton, MA 01060. Endamian Stewart, 316 South St. Northampton, MA 01060. Educational programs.

PITTSFIELD

Dorn Davis Corp., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. James Smith, same. Developing and creating intellectual property, BR.

SPRINGFIELD

43 Sullivan Street Inc., 15 Ludlow Ave. Springfield, MA 01151. Luke Ross, same. Purchase, sell, hold, develop, and manage real estate.

Black Star Construction Inc., 843 Chestnut St., Springfield, MA 01107. Jose Miguel Perez, same. Construction and construction management.

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Olive Tree Painting Inc., 64 Hanover St., West Springfield, MA 01089. Ashlee E. Rios, same. Painting services.

WILBRAHAM

Sinking Feeling Inc., 77 Manchonis Road, Wilbraham, MA 01095. Matthew V. Blanchard, same. Clothing retail.

Taylor Sales Inc., 11 Delmor Circle Wilbraham, MA 01095. Elizabeth Faye Hebert, same. Designer eyewear sales.