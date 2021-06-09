Doing Business as Certificates
The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of May 2021. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
DEERFIELD
No. 6 Design Build
43 Sugarloaf St.
Eric Parham
RK Woodworking
2 Porter St.
Ryan Kurkulonis
Sheep & Shawl
12 Mountain Road
Elizabeth Sorenson
Stillwater Meadow Farm
230 Stillwater Road
Michael Didonna
Yellow Rose Birth Services, LLC
34 King Philip Ave.
Jacqueline Tuttle
HADLEY
Blueprint Gallery
8 Railroad St.
Timothy Brewer
Energy Unwinding, LLC
234 Russell St., #201
Kimberly Kyounghokoh
King of Stonewalls
38 Greenleaves Dr., #201
Horacio Gomes
PetSmart
367 Russell St.
PetSmart, LLC
LONGMEADOW
Flagship Dental Group
123 Dwight Road
Melissa Tedford
Laterreur Landscapes and Gardens
34 Oakwood Dr.
Richard Laterreur
Lukino
127 Hazardville Road
Luong Vu
Neumann Associates
122 Knollwood Dr.
Sandra Neumann
One Way Brewing
112 Longview Dr.
Zachary Schwartz
Restorative Health and Wellness
175 Dwight Road, #109
Shalonda Edwars
Sheffield Reserve
241 Sheffield Ave.
Sonny Mello
Yerlot
962 Frank Smith Road
Marpreet Sandhu
WESTFIELD
Comfort Air
21 Barbara St.
Vladimir Lesnik
First Choice Storage, LLC
402 Southampton Road
First Choice Storage, LLC
Genesis Construction, LLC
28 Otis St.
Genesis Construction, LLC
Guided Touch Therapy
26 Orange St.
Thomas Campbell
I.K. Air Conditioning
7 St. Pierre’s Lane
Ivan Kulyak
Khalil Transportation Co.
136 Meadow St.
Khaleel Al Saadi
Lawrence P. Zabielski, CPA
65 Broad St.
Lawrence Zabielski
Palais Arrache
38 Elm St., #1
Zoe Pusey
Readings by Brandy
69 Southwick Road
Readings by Brandy
Salvador Burgos
27 East Bartlett St.
Salvador Burgos
Stanton Contracting
147 Tannery Road
Richard Stanton III
Westfield Gulf
288 Elm St.
Siddhi Vinayak Corp.
Xander’s Spot Barber Shop
24 Elm St.
Eddie Assad
WEST SPRINGFIELD
Al Nassir International Market
217 Elm St.
Abdullah Nassir
Asian Mart
753 Union St.
Gopal Gurung
Bartman
149 Circle Dr.
Bartholomew Moriarty
Beauty Nail
201 Elm St.
Thao Hai Ly
Body Love Essence
35 High St.
Delicia Walker
Laxmi Transportation Inc.
425 Union St.
Arjun Tamang
Marsupicool Design
14 Dewey St.
Katherine McClelland
New Hope Bookworks
26 Gilbert St.
Bertha Hickling
NV Concepts Unlimited Inc.
95 Apple Ridge Road
Timothy Bonito
Powerhouse Gym
1452 Memorial Ave.
Richard Medway
Sunny Side Up, LLC
46 Morgan Road
Barbara Lewko
Then G Creations
240 Dewey St.
Angelica Geas