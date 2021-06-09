Top Banner

DBA Certificates

Doing Business as Certificates

By 121

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of May 2021. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

DEERFIELD

No. 6 Design Build
43 Sugarloaf St.
Eric Parham

RK Woodworking
2 Porter St.
Ryan Kurkulonis

Sheep & Shawl
12 Mountain Road
Elizabeth Sorenson

Stillwater Meadow Farm
230 Stillwater Road
Michael Didonna

Yellow Rose Birth Services, LLC
34 King Philip Ave.
Jacqueline Tuttle

HADLEY

Blueprint Gallery
8 Railroad St.
Timothy Brewer

Energy Unwinding, LLC
234 Russell St., #201
Kimberly Kyounghokoh

King of Stonewalls
38 Greenleaves Dr., #201
Horacio Gomes

PetSmart
367 Russell St.
PetSmart, LLC

LONGMEADOW

Flagship Dental Group
123 Dwight Road
Melissa Tedford

Laterreur Landscapes and Gardens
34 Oakwood Dr.
Richard Laterreur

Lukino
127 Hazardville Road
Luong Vu

Neumann Associates
122 Knollwood Dr.
Sandra Neumann

One Way Brewing
112 Longview Dr.
Zachary Schwartz

Restorative Health and Wellness
175 Dwight Road, #109
Shalonda Edwars

Sheffield Reserve
241 Sheffield Ave.
Sonny Mello

Yerlot
962 Frank Smith Road
Marpreet Sandhu

WESTFIELD

Comfort Air
21 Barbara St.
Vladimir Lesnik

First Choice Storage, LLC
402 Southampton Road
First Choice Storage, LLC

Genesis Construction, LLC
28 Otis St.
Genesis Construction, LLC

Guided Touch Therapy
26 Orange St.
Thomas Campbell

I.K. Air Conditioning
7 St. Pierre’s Lane
Ivan Kulyak

Khalil Transportation Co.
136 Meadow St.
Khaleel Al Saadi

Lawrence P. Zabielski, CPA
65 Broad St.
Lawrence Zabielski

Palais Arrache
38 Elm St., #1
Zoe Pusey

Readings by Brandy
69 Southwick Road
Readings by Brandy

Salvador Burgos
27 East Bartlett St.
Salvador Burgos

Stanton Contracting
147 Tannery Road
Richard Stanton III

Westfield Gulf
288 Elm St.
Siddhi Vinayak Corp.

Xander’s Spot Barber Shop
24 Elm St.
Eddie Assad

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Al Nassir International Market
217 Elm St.
Abdullah Nassir

Asian Mart
753 Union St.
Gopal Gurung

Bartman
149 Circle Dr.
Bartholomew Moriarty

Beauty Nail
201 Elm St.
Thao Hai Ly

Body Love Essence
35 High St.
Delicia Walker

Laxmi Transportation Inc.
425 Union St.
Arjun Tamang

Marsupicool Design
14 Dewey St.
Katherine McClelland

New Hope Bookworks
26 Gilbert St.
Bertha Hickling

NV Concepts Unlimited Inc.
95 Apple Ridge Road
Timothy Bonito

Powerhouse Gym
1452 Memorial Ave.
Richard Medway

Sunny Side Up, LLC
46 Morgan Road
Barbara Lewko

Then G Creations
240 Dewey St.
Angelica Geas

