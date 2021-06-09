Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of May 2021. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

DEERFIELD

No. 6 Design Build

43 Sugarloaf St.

Eric Parham

RK Woodworking

2 Porter St.

Ryan Kurkulonis

Sheep & Shawl

12 Mountain Road

Elizabeth Sorenson

Stillwater Meadow Farm

230 Stillwater Road

Michael Didonna

Yellow Rose Birth Services, LLC

34 King Philip Ave.

Jacqueline Tuttle

HADLEY

Blueprint Gallery

8 Railroad St.

Timothy Brewer

Energy Unwinding, LLC

234 Russell St., #201

Kimberly Kyounghokoh

King of Stonewalls

38 Greenleaves Dr., #201

Horacio Gomes

PetSmart

367 Russell St.

PetSmart, LLC

LONGMEADOW

Flagship Dental Group

123 Dwight Road

Melissa Tedford

Laterreur Landscapes and Gardens

34 Oakwood Dr.

Richard Laterreur

Lukino

127 Hazardville Road

Luong Vu

Neumann Associates

122 Knollwood Dr.

Sandra Neumann

One Way Brewing

112 Longview Dr.

Zachary Schwartz

Restorative Health and Wellness

175 Dwight Road, #109

Shalonda Edwars

Sheffield Reserve

241 Sheffield Ave.

Sonny Mello

Yerlot

962 Frank Smith Road

Marpreet Sandhu

WESTFIELD

Comfort Air

21 Barbara St.

Vladimir Lesnik

First Choice Storage, LLC

402 Southampton Road

First Choice Storage, LLC

Genesis Construction, LLC

28 Otis St.

Genesis Construction, LLC

Guided Touch Therapy

26 Orange St.

Thomas Campbell

I.K. Air Conditioning

7 St. Pierre’s Lane

Ivan Kulyak

Khalil Transportation Co.

136 Meadow St.

Khaleel Al Saadi

Lawrence P. Zabielski, CPA

65 Broad St.

Lawrence Zabielski

Palais Arrache

38 Elm St., #1

Zoe Pusey

Readings by Brandy

69 Southwick Road

Readings by Brandy

Salvador Burgos

27 East Bartlett St.

Salvador Burgos

Stanton Contracting

147 Tannery Road

Richard Stanton III

Westfield Gulf

288 Elm St.

Siddhi Vinayak Corp.

Xander’s Spot Barber Shop

24 Elm St.

Eddie Assad

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Al Nassir International Market

217 Elm St.

Abdullah Nassir

Asian Mart

753 Union St.

Gopal Gurung

Bartman

149 Circle Dr.

Bartholomew Moriarty

Beauty Nail

201 Elm St.

Thao Hai Ly

Body Love Essence

35 High St.

Delicia Walker

Laxmi Transportation Inc.

425 Union St.

Arjun Tamang

Marsupicool Design

14 Dewey St.

Katherine McClelland

New Hope Bookworks

26 Gilbert St.

Bertha Hickling

NV Concepts Unlimited Inc.

95 Apple Ridge Road

Timothy Bonito

Powerhouse Gym

1452 Memorial Ave.

Richard Medway

Sunny Side Up, LLC

46 Morgan Road

Barbara Lewko

Then G Creations

240 Dewey St.

Angelica Geas