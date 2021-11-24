Incorporations
The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.
AGAWAM
Green Forest Corp., 173 Leonard Street, Agawam, MA 01001. Vakny Chonmany, 818 Stafford Hallow Road, Monson, MA 01057. Community Center.
BELCHERTOWN
Clancy & Company Inc., 532 Chauncey Walker St., Belchertown, MA 01007. Keith William Clancy, same address. Development of sustainable technology.
CHICOPEE
RSA Services Inc., 646 Gratan St., Chicopee, MA 01020. Muhammad Amin, 1040 Pleasant St., Palmer, MA 01069. Retail store.
EAST LONGMEADOW
The Zinga Group Inc., 443 Shaker Road, Suite D, East Longmeadow, MA 01028. Paul Zingarelli, same address. Real estate company.
EASTHAMPTON
Main Street Gas Inc., 334 Main St., Easthampton, MA 01027. Harnish Patel, 21 Hillcrest Circle, Westfield, MA 01085. Retail gas sales.
Northeast Terminals Inc., 40 O’Neil St., Easthampton, MA 01027. Jeffrey S. Hunter, 16 Kylene Circle, Southampton, MA 01073. Fuel sales.
PALMER
Aric Audio Installations Inc., 32 River St., Palmer, MA 01069. Aric S. Kimball, 1486 Palisado Ave., Windsor, CT 06095. Audio visual equipment sales.
SOUTH HADLEY
ARC Energy Services Inc., 19 Cedar Ridge, South Hadley, MA 01075. Martin Kulig, 47 West Otter Dr., Tolland, MA 01034. Engineering sales and services.
SPRINGFIELD
Faisal Raza Khan Inc., 251 Quincy St., Springfield, MA 01109. Faisal Khan, same address. Quality seed sales.
Fontaine Community Foundation Inc., 510 Cottage St., Springfield, MA 01144. David P. Fontaine, Jr., 572 Hall Hill Road, Somers, CT 06071. Charitable foundation.
Gaby Express Corp., 131 Maron St., Apt. 2, Springfield, MA 01109. Juan Jose Madera, same address. Transportation.
WILBRAHAM
MRDM Inc., 4 Dollar Ave., Wilbraham, MA 01095. Michael Richards, 53 Parker St., East Longmeadow, MA 01028. Wholesale lubricants distributor.
Wilbraham Welcome Project Inc., 31 Main St., Wilbraham, MA 01095. Aurora Pierangelo, same address. Town and community organizations.