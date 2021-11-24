The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

AGAWAM

Green Forest Corp., 173 Leonard Street, Agawam, MA 01001. Vakny Chonmany, 818 Stafford Hallow Road, Monson, MA 01057. Community Center.

BELCHERTOWN

Clancy & Company Inc., 532 Chauncey Walker St., Belchertown, MA 01007. Keith William Clancy, same address. Development of sustainable technology.

CHICOPEE

RSA Services Inc., 646 Gratan St., Chicopee, MA 01020. Muhammad Amin, 1040 Pleasant St., Palmer, MA 01069. Retail store.

EAST LONGMEADOW

The Zinga Group Inc., 443 Shaker Road, Suite D, East Longmeadow, MA 01028. Paul Zingarelli, same address. Real estate company.

EASTHAMPTON

Main Street Gas Inc., 334 Main St., Easthampton, MA 01027. Harnish Patel, 21 Hillcrest Circle, Westfield, MA 01085. Retail gas sales.

Northeast Terminals Inc., 40 O’Neil St., Easthampton, MA 01027. Jeffrey S. Hunter, 16 Kylene Circle, Southampton, MA 01073. Fuel sales.

PALMER

Aric Audio Installations Inc., 32 River St., Palmer, MA 01069. Aric S. Kimball, 1486 Palisado Ave., Windsor, CT 06095. Audio visual equipment sales.

SOUTH HADLEY

ARC Energy Services Inc., 19 Cedar Ridge, South Hadley, MA 01075. Martin Kulig, 47 West Otter Dr., Tolland, MA 01034. Engineering sales and services.

SPRINGFIELD

Faisal Raza Khan Inc., 251 Quincy St., Springfield, MA 01109. Faisal Khan, same address. Quality seed sales.

Fontaine Community Foundation Inc., 510 Cottage St., Springfield, MA 01144. David P. Fontaine, Jr., 572 Hall Hill Road, Somers, CT 06071. Charitable foundation.

Gaby Express Corp., 131 Maron St., Apt. 2, Springfield, MA 01109. Juan Jose Madera, same address. Transportation.

WILBRAHAM

MRDM Inc., 4 Dollar Ave., Wilbraham, MA 01095. Michael Richards, 53 Parker St., East Longmeadow, MA 01028. Wholesale lubricants distributor.

Wilbraham Welcome Project Inc., 31 Main St., Wilbraham, MA 01095. Aurora Pierangelo, same address. Town and community organizations.