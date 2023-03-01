IThe following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

AGAWAM

RDP Properties Inc., 5C Maple View Lane, Agawam, MA 01001. Tina M. Depalma, same. Real estate acquisition, management, and development.

BELCHERTOWN

Belchertown Stingrays Swim Team Boosters Inc., 66 State Street, Belchertown, MA 01007. Julie Lisek, same. Non-profit organization established to support the Belchertown Stingrays swim team and its coaches.

CHICOPEE

All About Tires Services Inc., 43 White Birch, Ave., Chicopee, MA 01020. Jorge Cividanes Cruz, same. To provide transportation and tire services to transportation companies.

Massachusetts Outlaws Corporation, 1 Griffith Road, Chicopee, M 01022. Benjamin Lee Ringman, same. Community-based baseball program for baseball players within the Chicopee, Mass. area and support the development of players across a wide range of participation levels.

EAST LONGMEADOW

Norwell Management Co. Inc., 200 North Main Street Suite, 204 East Longmeadow, MA 01028. Cynthia A. Redin, same. Management of limited liability company.

LONGMEADOW

Calab Rare Books, Inc., 70 Dennis Road, Longmeadow, MA 01106. Adam Gorfin, same. Sales and purchase of rare books.

PALMER

Eagle Owl Foundation Inc., 56 Olney Road, Palmer, MA 01069. Jeffery S. Bohnet, 16 King Street, Palmer, MA 01069. Non-profit organization established to rescue, save and rehabilitate all raptors as well as educate the community on raptor behavior.

PITTSFIELD

Boston Jazz Foundation Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Sebastian Molnar, 34 Raymond St., Allston, MA 02134. Purposes of the corporation is to serve marginalized jazz artists and the greater Boston artist community by providing resources and opportunities through free educational workshops; scholarships to further their musical studies and careers; legal and financial council; and performance spaces.

Genius Development Workshop Inc., 82 Wendell Ave, Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Biu Ma, same. Establishment of an education center.

The Rockett Foundation Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Charles Martin, 992 Madison St., Fall River, MA 02720. Provides scholarships and assistance to students pursuing higher education.

SPRINGFIELD

Binary Data Technology Corporation, 33 Gates Ave., Springfield, MA 01118. Joseph Hagan, same. Entertainment, media and IT related business.

JDN Express Inc., 26 Hunter Place, Springfield, MA 01109. John David Navarro Torres, same. Transportation services.

Zeal Youth Empowerment Center Inc., 30 Bowdoin St., Springfield, MA 01109. Eliezer Serrano, 20 Windemere Dr., Agawam, MA 01030. Youth program offering after school programs to service 100 youth in Springfield and surrounding regions by providing: health and wellness workshops, financial literacy workshops, mentoring opportunities, entrepreneurial and leadership development.

WEST SPRINGFIELD

New England Farmhouse Furniture Inc., 1158 Piper Road, West Springfield, MA 01089. Heather Lapinski, 1158 Piper Road, West Springfield, MA 01013. Custom build and refurbish furniture for sale.

WESTFIELD

Quick Dumpsters Inc., 77 Mill St., Unit 16, Westfield, MA 01085. Joshua M. Kelsey, same. Dumpster rentals.