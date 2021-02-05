Javier Padilla Named Assistant Vice President for Human Resources at Bay Path University

LONGMEADOW — Javier Padilla, a human-resources and talent manager with almost 20 years of human-resources experience and more than 10 years in management and leadership roles, has been named assistant vice president and director of Human Resources at Bay Path University. Padilla, who most recently served as the chief Human Resources/Talent officer for Norwalk (Conn.) Public Schools, assumed his duties in December.

Padilla brings many strengths to the position, including experience in change management, workforce planning, customer service, employee benefits and compensation, employee relations, contract negotiations, talent acquisition, diversity and inclusion, and HR analytics and technology, among others. In his career, he has worked in the fields of education, healthcare, industry, and insurance.

“There are multiple reasons for accepting the opportunity to serve Bay Path,” Padilla said. “As a first-generation college graduate, I know Bay Path is committed to providing educational access and opportunities to students. Its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion were a key component of the interview process, and this priority is consistent with my personal values. And certainly, Bay Path’s continued vision of innovation and transformation will create an indispensable value proposition to students and employees. It’s great to be a part of this organization.”

In his new role, Padilla will lead the Human Resources division in fostering collaborations and partnerships with departments and areas across the university in support of Bay Path’s mission and strategic plan. He will also implement HR policies, practices, and technologies; enhance customer service; support employee engagement; and build a diverse workforce.

“Javier Padilla brings an impressive background in human resources, and he also has substantial experience working with diversity initiatives and has a keen understanding of our commitment to inclusive excellence,” Bay Path University President Sandra Doran said. “His operational and strategic leadership experiences will be valuable in envisioning and implementing innovative human-resources services and systems that not only meet our strategic institutional goals, but, most importantly, enhance the lives of members of the Bay Path community.”

Padilla holds a juris doctorate from Western New England School of Law and a bachelor’s degree in political science and Spanish from the University of Connecticut. A member of the Society for Human Resource Management, he is also a certified professional co-active coach, accredited by the International Coach Federation, and a certified strategic workforce planner, accredited by the Human Capital Institute.